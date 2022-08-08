Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 106,162 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 106,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Carter’s worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carter’s Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Carter’s from $114.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NYSE CRI opened at $81.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.50.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 8.35%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

