Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Cannae worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 5.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,411,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,483,000 after acquiring an additional 304,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cannae by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after acquiring an additional 143,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after buying an additional 61,370 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 34.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 901,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after buying an additional 229,532 shares during the period. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 900,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Insider Activity at Cannae

In other Cannae news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $171,995.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,450,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,793,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,959,929 shares of company stock worth $109,675,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cannae Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.