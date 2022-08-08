Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $55.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.