Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 84,331 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Brighthouse Financial worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.13 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

