Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

