Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.99% and a negative return on equity of 104.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.68. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYRS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

