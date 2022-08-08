Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.06 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,704 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 50,448 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NEP stock opened at $81.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.