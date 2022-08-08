Eastman Kodak (KODK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter.
Eastman Kodak Stock Up 3.9 %
KODK opened at $6.12 on Monday. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $482.99 million, a PE ratio of 306.00 and a beta of 4.44.
Separately, TheStreet cut Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
