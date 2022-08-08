Eastman Kodak (KODK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter.

KODK opened at $6.12 on Monday. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $482.99 million, a PE ratio of 306.00 and a beta of 4.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

