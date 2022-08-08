Plug Power (PLUG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Plug Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Plug Power Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $2,736,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $1,431,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.3% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 84,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
See Also
