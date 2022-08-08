Plug Power (PLUG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Plug Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $2,736,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $1,431,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.3% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 84,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.