Marpai (MRAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Marpai has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

MRAI stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. Marpai has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Marpai in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Marpai as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

