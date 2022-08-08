Burcon NutraScience (BU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

TSE:BU opened at C$0.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$95.68 million and a P/E ratio of -10.23. Burcon NutraScience has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.