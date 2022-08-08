Burcon NutraScience (BU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.
Burcon NutraScience Price Performance
TSE:BU opened at C$0.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$95.68 million and a P/E ratio of -10.23. Burcon NutraScience has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile
