Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 13.81%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CPIX opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.51.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
