Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 13.81%.

Shares of CPIX opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

