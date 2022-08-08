Leon’s Furniture (LNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$547.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of LNF opened at C$16.50 on Monday. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of C$14.61 and a 1 year high of C$26.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

In related news, Director Mark Leon acquired 50,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$831,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 679,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,303,411. Insiders purchased 55,900 shares of company stock valued at $928,012 over the last 90 days.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

