Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MUSA. Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.3 %

MUSA stock opened at $286.00 on Friday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $145.24 and a one year high of $294.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.83 and its 200 day moving average is $223.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,215.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,215.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,024 shares of company stock valued at $32,517,264. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,514,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.