Codex DNA (DNAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Codex DNA had a negative net margin of 311.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. On average, analysts expect Codex DNA to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Codex DNA Stock Performance

DNAY stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. Codex DNA has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codex DNA

Codex DNA Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Codex DNA by 33.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Codex DNA by 563.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 131,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Codex DNA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Codex DNA by 696.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

