Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 86,006 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

