Quotient (QTNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Quotient to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Quotient has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quotient to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quotient alerts:

Quotient Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.25 on Monday. Quotient has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $25.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient

QTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

In other Quotient news, Director Zubeen Shroff bought 4,666,666 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,995,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,818,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,354. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quotient stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Quotient worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.