Spark Networks (LOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Spark Networks to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.74). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $52.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.09 million.

Spark Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

Spark Networks stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spark Networks in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

