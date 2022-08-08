L.B. Foster (FSTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect L.B. Foster to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect L.B. Foster to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $18.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

