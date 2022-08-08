Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2,081.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yield10 Bioscience Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of YTEN opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

YTEN has been the topic of several research reports. Univest Sec initiated coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

