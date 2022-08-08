InspireMD (NSPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 45.79% and a negative net margin of 345.80%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.

NSPR stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

