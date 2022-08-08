Bank of America Lowers MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDU. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 330,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.