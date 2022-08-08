OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $3.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

