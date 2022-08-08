Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.42 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,784 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 20,113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of InMode worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 871.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $37.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.32. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

