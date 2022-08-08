Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,669 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $146.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.04. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.69.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,468. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

