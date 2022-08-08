Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $71,000 Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

