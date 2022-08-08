C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $16.53 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.