Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 18,642 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $165.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

