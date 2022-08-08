Mizuho Raises Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $230.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $185.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.38.

Paylocity Stock Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $255.26 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,668,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

