ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ChemoCentryx to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect ChemoCentryx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

Insider Transactions at ChemoCentryx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChemoCentryx

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,342,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,296,000 after buying an additional 975,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 32.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,388,000 after buying an additional 392,803 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 32.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 645,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after buying an additional 157,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

