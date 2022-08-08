Bancolombia (CIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Bancolombia to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. On average, analysts expect Bancolombia to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bancolombia Stock Up 2.4 %

CIB stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,947,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,387,000 after buying an additional 45,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bancolombia by 39.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at about $5,712,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

