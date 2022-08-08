BioAtla (BCAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect BioAtla to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of BCAB opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $43.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 29,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,138.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,530.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,339.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 29,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,530.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,234 shares of company stock worth $153,861. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BioAtla by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in BioAtla by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.