Advent Technologies (ADN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Advent Technologies to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 402.65%. On average, analysts expect Advent Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADN stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 44,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

