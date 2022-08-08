American Vanguard (AVD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $23.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

