Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NYSE:MRO opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after buying an additional 351,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,057,000 after buying an additional 119,762 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,397,000 after buying an additional 976,465 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

