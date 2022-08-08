Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $372.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
MSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut MicroStrategy from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $593.25.
MicroStrategy Price Performance
Shares of MSTR stock opened at $319.15 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average is $326.13. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy
Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.