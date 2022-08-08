Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCTY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.38.

Paylocity Stock Up 12.7 %

Paylocity stock opened at $255.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.35. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

