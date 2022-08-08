Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $274.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.38.

Paylocity Stock Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $255.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.35. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

