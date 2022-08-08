MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIEN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $52.89 on Thursday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $174,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,707,321.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $174,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,707,321.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,310 shares of company stock worth $1,272,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ciena by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after buying an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after buying an additional 706,610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after buying an additional 700,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,626,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.