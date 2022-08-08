Cowen Raises Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $265.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.38.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $255.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.12 and its 200 day moving average is $191.35. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Paylocity by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Further Reading

