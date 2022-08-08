Cowen Raises Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $265.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.38.
Paylocity Price Performance
Shares of PCTY stock opened at $255.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.12 and its 200 day moving average is $191.35. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49.
Insider Transactions at Paylocity
In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Paylocity by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
Further Reading
