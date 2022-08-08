M&T Bank Corp Has $4.78 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

