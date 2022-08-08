M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Fortive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

