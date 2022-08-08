M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 392.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.34.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $40.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

