M&T Bank Corp Has $4.59 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Ventas Trading Down 3.8 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

VTR stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 979.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

