M&T Bank Corp Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in FMC by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

FMC Price Performance

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $106.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.29. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

