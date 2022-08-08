M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,584 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $7,769,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 69.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 195.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110,341 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $126.25 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.