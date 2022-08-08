M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,184 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,612,000 after purchasing an additional 82,093 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $709.01 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $650.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.23.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,094 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,893. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

