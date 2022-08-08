Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

