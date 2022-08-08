EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $427.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

Insider Activity

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.62.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.