M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Clorox by 403.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $138.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.92.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

